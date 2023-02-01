ArriveCAN ad spending has topped $2.5 million

The information was divulged in a response to an inquiry of the Public Health Agency of Canada by Alberta Conservative MP Michael Cooper.

Skyelar - stock.adobe.com
Federal advertising contracts for the failed health tracking app were split between two companies, Cossette Media and Lowe-Martin Company Inc., and spanned two full years from April 2020 to April 2022.

ArriveCAN is the formerly mandatory federal proof of vaccination app that the federal government forced all returning Canadian travellers and those wishing to enter Canada to download and then upload their covid vaccination status into.

The app was expensive and easily replicated for far less than the contract the feds entered with the two-person firm GC Strategies, which earned $54 million dollars to build ArriveCAN.

Flaws in the ArriveCAN app prevented the timely arrival of American utility workers to assist in the grid repairs after a Maritime ice storm last year.

Even Trudeau eventually admitted to the problems with the app.

Recent reporting in the Globe and Mail indicates GC Strategies frequently subcontracted federal work to six other multinational firms, including BDO and KMPG.

