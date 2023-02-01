ArriveCAN ad spending has topped $2.5 million

Skyelar - stock.adobe.com

Federal advertising contracts for the failed health tracking app were split between two companies, Cossette Media and Lowe-Martin Company Inc., and spanned two full years from April 2020 to April 2022.

The information was divulged in a response to an inquiry of the Public Health Agency of Canada by Alberta Conservative MP Michael Cooper.

ArriveCAN is the formerly mandatory federal proof of vaccination app that the federal government forced all returning Canadian travellers and those wishing to enter Canada to download and then upload their covid vaccination status into.

"Nova Scotia Power reported that the ArriveCAN app blocked American crews that were trying to rush into the province to help with the recovery response and wasted valuable time."



Poilievre asks the government if they will suspend the ArriveCAN app today instead of on Oct 1st.

The app was expensive and easily replicated for far less than the contract the feds entered with the two-person firm GC Strategies, which earned $54 million dollars to build ArriveCAN.

Pierre Poilievre grills Justin Trudeau on ArriveCan



"Would the genius who spent 54 million dollars on an app that could be designed in a weekend, please stand up now?"



Sign our petition! https://t.co/kk3GymDOL5 pic.twitter.com/osevLO0NHB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 19, 2022

Flaws in the ArriveCAN app prevented the timely arrival of American utility workers to assist in the grid repairs after a Maritime ice storm last year.

Even Trudeau eventually admitted to the problems with the app.

"Highly illogical and inefficient" is how PM Trudeau describes the ArriveCAN app, which cost taxpayers millions, at the same time defending his govt, using the pandemic as an excuse.



End the app: https://t.co/nxAoc6BwKw pic.twitter.com/YJoP6B5rO9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 24, 2023

Recent reporting in the Globe and Mail indicates GC Strategies frequently subcontracted federal work to six other multinational firms, including BDO and KMPG.