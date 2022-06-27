Artist 'Pink' slams SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade

Artist and feminist firebrand Pink had some choice words for the U.S. Supreme Court following its decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade legislation on Friday.

In a series of tweets on social media, Pink, who has previously weighed in on feminist causes and been a vocal proponent of feminism, called on anyone who listens to her music who supports the decision to never listen to her music again and to “f*ck right off.”

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay – THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F*CK RIGHT OFF. We good?” Pink wrote on Saturday.

In a follow-up to her initial tweet, Pink stated that she is her own agent and that she doesn’t care for the opinions of anyone else on the issue.

Pink joins a legion of left-wing celebrities and musicians who have come out in vocal opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Taylor Swift stated on Twitter that she was “absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” writing, “that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” Swift linked to a statement by former First Lady Michelle Obama who shared her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision.

The band Garbage tweeted “vote these medieval turds out.”

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys wrote “F*ckin bullshit!!” adding, “This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out.”