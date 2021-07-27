Pastor Art's incarceration hearing adjourned: Alberta Health Services was TOO SLOW to hand evidence to Pawlowski lawyer

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 16698 Donors

Goal: 20000 Donors Donate By Adam Soos PETITION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski The government must stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. 34,757 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid were in court this morning with their lawyer Sarah Miller to request an adjournment, in light of Alberta Health Services' late delivery of material and affidavits.

Pastor Art has been embarrassing Alberta Health Services for years, and during the pandemic he was issued dozens of pandemic-related tickets because he refuses to stop feeding the homeless. As well, the pastor refused to limit his church services to 15 per cent capacity of fire code under COVID restrictions.

The police visited Art's church on Holy Saturday and he cast them out, not allowing them to disrupt his services. So the provincial government attained a secret warrant using secret evidence, without notice being provided to Art.

You can read more background on Pastor Art's ongoing court case related to this warrant by visiting our petition to Save Artur.

Here's what Sheila Gunn Reid recorded on Twitter this morning about the hearing:

In court this morning for the contempt sanctions hearing for Pastor Art Pawlowski and his brother [Dawid]. [They're] facing weeks in jail for contempt of a court order that prohibited in person church services. We are crowdfunding their lawyers at SaveArtur.com. Sarah Miller is the lawyer from JSS Barristers [and] is representing Art Pawlowski & his brother. She's also on our [Charter] challenge of the lockdown in Saskatchewan and on our appeal [of] the federal covid jails system. She's the best. Made in a lab for lawyering. Justice Germain is discussing another contempt allegation for independent journalist Donald Smith who took a screenshot of prior court proceedings & shared it online in violation of the judge's instructions at the beginning of EVERY SINGLE HEARING. His hearing is set for Aug 19 Justice Germain is explaining that because of the screenshot allegedly taken and shared by Donald Smith, there are increased security protocols for observers to online WebEx Court proceedings. (Justice Germain is tasked with handling almost all of the lockdown contempt and ticket hearings. What happens in one case is a good barometer for what happens in another) Wrapped up some scheduling on other matters. Pawlowskis are up next. Sarah Miller is asking for an adjournment now because of late delivery of materials/affidavits from Alberta Health Services to her. We are crowdfunding Pastor Art's legal defence at SaveArtur.com Sounds like the Pawlowskis are getting adjourned until August 13 and 14. This gives Miller a chance to cross the Alberta Health Services affiants on their sworn evidence. Miller seems sick of AHS trickling in their evidence/affidavits. Wants to set a close of evidence date. Judge is noting that covid is still a problem in provincial institutions. Yet Alberta Health Services is asking for incarceration for the Pawlowskis of 21 days in jail for opening their church. Judge thanks Miller for her courtesy and respect. AHS wants to adjourn the Chris Scott matter scheduled for 1 pm. Scott is the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe who was arrested and held for 3 days for violating a court order against protesting the lockdown. You can help us offset his legal fees at SaveArtur.com Both sides, Alberta Health Services and Chad Williamson from Williamson Law acting on behalf of Chris Scott, have agreed to an adjournment and they're going to meet at 1:00 p.m. to set dates.

To sign up for email updates and to help us cover Pastor Art's legal costs, please visit SaveArtur.com.