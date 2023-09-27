As NaziGate worsens, no apology is forthcoming from Blackface – in fact, he’s missing in action

E-transfer (Canada):

For those keeping track of the latest Liberal scandals (and yes, that is indeed a Herculean task given the frequency of those aforementioned scandals), it seems that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has no intention to apologize for the latest whopper: NaziGate.

In fact, NaziGate continues to morph into an international black eye for the Liberals. That’s what happens when history-challenged Canadian MPs serve up a standing ovation in Parliament for one Yarolsav Hunka.

Hunka is a World War II veteran. That would be a jolly good thing except for one inconvenient detail: Hunka fought for the enemy. Indeed, Hunka is a former Nazi soldier, a veteran of the brutal Waffen-SS 1st Galician Division. These were very nasty Nazis indeed, killing civilians and committing war crimes. The fact that Hunka somehow legally immigrated to Canada is appalling enough, but for this creep to receive a standing-O in the House of Commons is truly beyond the pale.

What a roller coaster of a week it's been for Nazi SS officer Yaroslav Hunka!



For seventy years he has lived a quiet life in small-town Canada, trying not to be noticed by any Mossad Nazi-hunters.



In the twilight of his life, he was surely surprised to be contacted by the… pic.twitter.com/bQgsrC5iBI — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 25, 2023

In the aftermath, the Liberals are in damage control mode (again.) Speaker of the House Anthony Rota – who invited Hunka to Parliament (Hunka lives in Rota’s riding) – eventually apologized. But a sacrificial lamb was needed, and by Tuesday afternoon, Rota had submitted his resignation. Good riddance.

Meanwhile, Liberal MP Karina Gould, who had taken part in a photo op with Hunka last Friday, thinks that the best solution for this scandal is to pretend that it never happened in the first place. She wants it stricken from the record – you know, like that season of Dallas in which Bobby Ewing died… and then it turned out that the entire season was “only a dream”, that Bobby Ewing was alive and well… so forget about everything that happened that season because it didn’t happen. Kapeesh?

Sorry, Gould, this Nazi nightmare is not going to be erased from Hansard as if it were an Etch A Sketch drawing.

Yet, what does Big Boss Man Blackface have to say? Well, on Monday, he took a personal day off as the scandal continued to boil. Hey, maybe surf’s up in Tofino!

SHOCKING: Canadian parliament gives standing ovation to Ukrainian Nazihttps://t.co/XcLmAADxBP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 24, 2023

And on Tuesday, Blackface buggered off to Hogtown to address an assembly of auto parts manufacturers meeting at the Toronto Congress Centre. He took the opportunity to drone on about diversity. Seriously…

Alas, still no apology from Blackface, not even one of those phoney-baloney half-boiled apologies along the lines of “we” have to do better. (Why does Blackface so often struggle with pronouns, substituting “we” for “I”?)

Several protestors converged at the Toronto Congress Centre to “greet” the PM. While Blackface is doing his very best to avoid questions from the media, the demonstrators had plenty to say about the Liberals honouring a Nazi in the House of Commons. As you can imagine, it was far from complimentary.