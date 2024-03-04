Assailant with 'North African features' stabs two teenagers in German robbery

BNN News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the stabbing of two 17-year-old girls during a robbery attempt in Erkrath, Germany.

The assailant, described as resembling someone of North African heritage, attacked the victims who were seated on a bench along a secluded dirt path. Following their refusal to hand over their bags, he violently stabbed them, causing serious injuries to both, BNN News reported.

Subsequently, the attacker escaped in a silver-gray Mercedes coupe. Despite their injuries, the girls were able to contact emergency services, leading to their hospitalization, with one girl in a life-threatening condition.

The police reported that the man had an accomplice present during the incident, though this individual did not engage with the victims. Despite an extensive search operation that included aerial support from a helicopter, authorities have been unsuccessful in apprehending the men, as reported by the German newspaper Welt.

A homicide team is actively pursuing the suspects in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, with one individual facing charges of attempted murder. The assailant is characterized as a young man aged between 15 and 22, standing at 1.75 meters (approximately 5’9”) tall, with North African features.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party known for its anti-immigration stance, has already issued a response to the incident.

“Both victims are seriously injured, and one of the girls is now in danger of dying. Reports like these are unbearable, and they demand immediate and consistent action: Stop mass migration, punish perpetrators harshly and deport foreign criminals immediately,” wrote the party in a statement.