ATCO mandates vax pass for all workers

The gas and energy utility ATCO is requiring proof of vaccination by January 1, 2022, for all “directors, officers, employees, contractors, contingent workers, and subcontractors to conduct business on behalf of ATCO at the ATCO worksite or those of its customers.”

According to an ATCO staff memo last revised October 28, 2021, and provided to Rebel News by anonymous ATCO staff fearing reprisal:

All ATCO people who believe they are unable to be vaccinated against covid19 related to medical or religious exemptions must submit a request for an exemption from this standard by November 15, 2021. Requests made after its date will be considered, however, employees may be placed on an unpaid leave of absence should the review process extend beyond January 1, 2022. We will restrict access to the workplace and place employees who cannot demonstrate they are vaccinated or have an approved exemption on unpaid leave.

ATCO employs 6,200 employees with a footprint in over 100 countries, controlling 75,000 km of powerlines and 64,000 km of natural gas pipelines.

