Aussie journalist flees NZ after Interpol leak uncovers him as police target
Rukshan Fernando speaks out from Melbourne
Australian independent journalist Rukshan Fernando cut his New Zealand trip short after an Interpol leak revealed a police plot against him.
"I don't want to call it fear, but there was a feeling inside of me that didn't feel quite right," Fernando said.
"We were getting little bits of information regarding how the police were behaving before I got to New Zealand, and I wasn't sure how that was going to play out. And I thought it's just better I leave early", he added.
His colleague Avi Yemini was refused entry hours before Fernando's passport was similarly flagged at check-in.
Yemini plans on returning to tell the other side of the story in New Zealand once his appeal is successful.
Over twenty-two thousand people have already signed a petition to let the Rebel News reporter into the country.
