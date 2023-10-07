Aussie socialist celebrate the butchery of Israeli citizens

Palestinian terrorism is being broadcast across the internet making supporters of the horrific murders, kidnapping and violence even more shocking.

Aussie socialist celebrate the butchery of Israeli citizens
"Solidarity to the Palestinian resistance," the Victorian Socialists, an Australian political party, posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hamas Palestinian terrorists launched a series of devastating attacks on Israel, largely targeting women, children and the elderly.

Images of murdered Israeli women, killed by Hamas terrorists, were posted to social media platforms Saturday.

Videos show terrorists going door-to-door looking for Israeli citizens.

Multiple gruesome videos show that Israeli women were specifically targeted

Israeli children were not spared the brutality of Hamas.

Rebel News' Australia Bureau Chief, Avi Yemini, served in the Israeli Defence Forces from 2005-2008. Most of his active duty was in the Gaza Strip.

The unprovoked attacks on Israel have resulted in 300 dead, 1500 injured, and countless others kidnapped and taken to Hamas-controlled Gaza after 3000 rockets overwhelmed Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system.

