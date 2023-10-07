Aussie socialist celebrate the butchery of Israeli citizens

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

"Solidarity to the Palestinian resistance," the Victorian Socialists, an Australian political party, posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hamas Palestinian terrorists launched a series of devastating attacks on Israel, largely targeting women, children and the elderly.

Solidarity to the Palestinian resistance. ✊🇵🇸 https://t.co/tIt7flSq3w — Victorian Socialists (@vic_socialists) October 7, 2023

Images of murdered Israeli women, killed by Hamas terrorists, were posted to social media platforms Saturday.

Israel needs to ignore the noise and finally get the job done.



Over 300 now confirmed dead.



Hunted and butchered by savages.



Dozens more kidnapped including women and children—their fate heartbreakingly sealed.



It’s time to rid the planet of those responsible. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 7, 2023

Videos show terrorists going door-to-door looking for Israeli citizens.

Hamas terrorists went door-to-door killing Jews.



This is not a war.



It’s a terrorist attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/SZYGWBtYmJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 7, 2023

Multiple gruesome videos show that Israeli women were specifically targeted

his doesn’t look like a war. It looks like the Holocaust, colorized. Women, children, the elderly, even babies, kidnapped, tortured and humiliated, for being Jews. This is Nazism but in Arabic. Sign our letter of support at https://t.co/4B8Tj58QHy. pic.twitter.com/KHFr6852YO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023

This is Noa.



She was kidnapped from a dance party in Israel and taken to Gaza.



I can’t bear to imagine the horrors she’s enduring right now.



The Victorian Socialists are siding with the savage men dragging her away.



https://t.co/W6gu6wFffv — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 7, 2023

Israeli children were not spared the brutality of Hamas.

This is a kidnapped Israeli child in Gaza being passed around for Palestinian kids to bully.



The adults responsible deserve what's coming for them.



https://t.co/poikILZ3uh — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 7, 2023

Rebel News' Australia Bureau Chief, Avi Yemini, served in the Israeli Defence Forces from 2005-2008. Most of his active duty was in the Gaza Strip.

The unprovoked attacks on Israel have resulted in 300 dead, 1500 injured, and countless others kidnapped and taken to Hamas-controlled Gaza after 3000 rockets overwhelmed Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system.

🚨#BREAKING: Israeli Forces have successfully rescued up to sixty civilian hostages being held by Hamas in Kibbutz Beeri



More good news. Please. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 7, 2023

