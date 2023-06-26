Australia commits to even more Ukraine spending with new $110m aid package

The Albanese government has announced an additional $110m in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The package includes 28 M113 armoured vehicles, 14 special operation vehicles and 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers along with a large supply of artillery ammunition.

The Prime Minister said the assistance would include $10m for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund managed by the United Nations to help provide shelter and water for people affected by the conflict.

Albanese said the aid package would “make a real difference” to Ukraine’s war efforts.

“Helping the Ukrainian people who continue to show great courage in the face of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and immoral war,” the Prime Minister said. “It is sobering that 16 months on from Russia's invasion, its brutal conflict continues.”

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the government would maintain its financial and military assistance for “as long as it takes”.