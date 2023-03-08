Australia's 20,000 excess deaths blamed on Covid

Australia recorded almost 20,000 more deaths than expected last year.

Figures released this week from the Actuaries Institute showed that deaths were 12 per cent up on what had been forecast.

Covid-19 was blamed for 10,300 excess deaths and listed as a contributing factor in 2900.

The remaining 6,600 excess deaths were unrelated to Covid.

Researchers had predicted Australia would have 172,000 deaths in 2022, but the real figure was 12 per cent higher, known as "excess mortality” which refers to the difference between total fatalities recorded in a year, and the expected number of deaths.

The institute's chief executive Elayne Grace said a 12 per cent excess mortality rate was exceptional.

She said it was a "stark reminder" of the impact of the pandemic.

"It is not within normal levels of fluctuation in non-pandemic times," she said.

Grace said all states and territories, apart from the Northern Territory, had excess deaths ranging from 10 per cent to 15 per cent during 2022.