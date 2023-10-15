Australia's eSafety Commissioner fines Elon Musk's X $600,000 over 'child exploitation' claims
Australia has imposed a hefty fine on Twitter, now known as X, after it says it uncovered 'grave deficiencies' in the platform's efforts to combat child sexual exploitation materials online.
Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant expressed her disappointment that X's response to inquiries had been 'unsatisfactory'.
The queries, also extended to tech giants like Google, TikTok, Twitch, and Discord, demanded detailed information on response times to reports, detection methods in livestreams, and the tools used to identify such materials.
Commissioner Grant remarked:
"Tackling child sexual exploitation is Twitter/X's proclaimed priority, but mere statements won't suffice. We need concrete actions."
She emphasised that failing to address crucial questions regarding child safety indicated a lack of accountability, raising concerns within the Australian community.
This isn't the first time Twitter, under Elon Musk's ownership, faced scrutiny from Australia's eSafety team.
Earlier warnings and threats of substantial fines highlighted concerns about content moderation. Google, too, received a formal warning for inadequate responses.
- By Avi Yemini
