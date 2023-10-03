Australia's worst child sex offender exposed after law change

The identity of a childcare worker who allegedly abused 91 girls can be revealed after new laws came into effect in Queensland this week.

Ashley Paul Griffith, 45, has been charged with 1,623 child abuse offences after allegedly sexually assaulting girls at childcare centres in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas between 2007 and 2022.

The shocking allegations against Griffith include 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 - with at least 23 of his alleged victims then aged between one and five.

If Griffith is found guilty, he would be considered to be the worst child sex offender in Australian history.

Griffith’s identity can be revealed after the Queensland government changed a law banning the naming of people charged with rape unless they were committed to stand trial.

The change came into effect at midnight on October 3, meaning Griffith could be named for the first time since news of the horrific charges he was facing became public in August 2022.

Police will allege Griffith raped one of his victims 28 times and sexually abused another 54 times.

Court document state that another girl was allegedly raped 27 times and sexually abused 34 times.

A third child was allegedly raped eight times and abused 24 times over three years.

Police will allege Griffith created nearly 4,000 images and videos of children he abused, sorting them into a library containing alleged victim’s names and nicknames.

Australian Federal Police said they were confident all 87 of his alleged Australian victims had been identified and that parents had been informed of the investigation.