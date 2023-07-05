Australian government called out over Donald Trump Jr visa debacle

In a twist of events, Donald Trump Jr's speaking tour has been forced to be rescheduled because his visa was still in limbo just one day before the event.

However, the government reportedly issued the visa hastily on Wednesday evening.

With only a few days remaining until the scheduled start of the speaking tour, Turning Point, the event organiser, and the promotion team decided that waiting any longer would be cutting it too close, according to event promoter Damien Costas.

#BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr tour delayed as Australian government refuses to grant visa in time.



In other news: I'm sure Hunter Biden is welcome. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 5, 2023

Trump Jr's team had submitted the visa application back in May, but the Department of Home Affairs refrained from commenting on individual cases due to privacy concerns.

Nevertheless, spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil stated that there were no immigration obstacles preventing Trump Jr's entry into Australia.

Despite the last-minute visa approval, Trump Jr's team released a statement confirming the ongoing postponement of the "Trump Live!" speaking tour.

The statement explained that the visa had been received late on Wednesday afternoon, merely 24 hours before Trump Jr. was scheduled to board a flight to Sydney.

The tour, featuring the former US president's son, was set to take place in Sydney on Sunday, Brisbane on Monday, and Melbourne on Tuesday.

However, ticketholders received an email from Ticketek notifying them of the tour's cancellation due to "unforeseen circumstances," and tickets were removed from sale.

The highly anticipated tour had already sold over 8,000 tickets across the state, with VIP tickets selling out within the first week of the announcement.

The ICC's Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, with a capacity of up to 9,000, was prepared to host Trump Jr's show.

While the tour excited many conservatives, it also sparked opposition from activists. A change.org petition opposing Trump Jr's visa has gathered more than 20,000 signatures, reflecting a division of opinions surrounding his visit.