Australians stand up to nation's elite and refuse to be divided by race

Australians have emphatically declined the proposed constitutional change for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, despite overwhelming backing from corporate giants and national sporting bodies.

Nationals leader David Littleproud criticised the involvement of corporate Australia and elite sporting codes, branding it a "big mistake".

He emphasised that Australians "don’t like to be told what to do" and stated:

"They don't determine the moral compass of this country. They should stay out of it. They should stick to their knitting."

The referendum, which saw a national vote of 39.6 per cent Yes to 60.4 per cent No, revealed a clear public sentiment against the Indigenous Voice.

Even with major support from companies like ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, and mining giants like Rio Tinto, the proposal faced rejection in all six Australian states.

Queensland exhibited the strongest opposition with a vote of 31.3 per cent Yes to 68.7 per cent No, while the Yes campaign found relative support in Victoria, garnering 45.1 per cent Yes to 54.9 per cent No.

Despite the significant financial backing and endorsement from 24 national sporting codes, the Australian public's rejection of the Voice to Parliament sends a resounding message about Australians' desire for self-determination and their aversion to external influence in national matters.