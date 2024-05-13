Sen. Tom Cotton accuses Biden of a 'de facto arms embargo' on Israel
The president's comments on a potential ground operation by Israel into Rafah sparked criticism from Republicans.
President Joe Biden's recent comments regarding U.S. support for Israel have ignited a fierce debate among Republican lawmakers. During a CNN town hall, Biden stated that if Israel conducts a major ground operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the United States would not provide weapons and artillery shells.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has been particularly vocal in his criticism of the president, accusing Biden of imposing a "de facto arms embargo" against Israel. Cotton argued that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's attempt to clarify the president's remarks should be met with skepticism, claiming that Biden's position is effectively supporting a "Hamas victory," the Daily Wire reports.
President Biden has imposed a "de facto arms embargo on Israel," GOP @SenTomCotton claims after the administration halted a shipment of large bombs to Israel over concerns of a possible invasion into Rafah. pic.twitter.com/yNgYyK2yq3— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 12, 2024
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has lasted for more than six months since a deadly terrorist attack on Israeli soil, has reached a critical juncture. Israel considers Rafah to be Hamas's last remaining stronghold, and Cotton asserts that if Israel does not destroy Hamas in the city, the terrorist group will survive.
Despite the Biden administration's recent approval of a $26 billion emergency assistance package for Israel, Cotton maintains that the president's stance on the potential ground operation in Rafah is tantamount to an arms embargo. Some Republican lawmakers, such as Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), have even called for Biden's impeachment over his foreign aid ultimatum.
