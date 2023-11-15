Avi Yemini headlines 'Courage and Strength' event in Brisbane this weekend

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW!

Fresh from reporting duties in Israel and London, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini is set to headline the 'Courage and Strength' event in Brisbane, an evening dedicated to inspiring Australian action in these crucial times.

The event, hosted by Morgan Jonas of the MCJ Report, will feature other prominent speakers from across the country including Rukshan Fernando, Craig Kelly, Renee Eaves, Steve Dickson, and Senator Malcolm Roberts.

Attendees can also take the opportunity to have their copy of Avi's bestseller, A Rebel From The Start, personally signed.

The book, a captivating journey through Avi's tumultuous past, has previously hit the top spot in Amazon's Australian and New Zealand bookstores.

Attendees will be welcomed with complimentary wine, beer, or soft drinks while a buffet station and roaming canapes will be on offer.

The event offers fans a chance to mingle, share a drink, and capture a moment with Avi and others who are standing up for freedom in Australia.

