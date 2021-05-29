Avi Yemini OWNS police who tried to ARREST him today at lockdown protest
Today I went to cover the lockdown protest in Melbourne for Rebel News.
As I arrived at Flagstaff Gardens, police surrounded me for allegedly "not being a Victoria Police accredited journalist".
Seriously!
WATCH & SHARE what happened next.
- By Avi Yemini
- By Avi Yemini
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
