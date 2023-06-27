Avi Yemini's new book rockets to number one on bestsellers list in Australia and New Zealand

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Secure your tickets in Auckland or Wellington! GET TICKETS!

Rebel reporter Avi Yemini's memoir, A Rebel From The Start, has skyrocketed to become the number one bestseller of all books on Amazon's Australian and New Zealand bookstores, just a day after its release.

The book's swift ascent to the top has caused a stir among readers and sparked a wave of hate reviews from desperate opponents aiming to downvote the book.

A Rebel From The Start serves as a powerful platform for Avi to reclaim his narrative and confront the false narratives perpetuated by those who claim to know him.

With raw honesty, Avi acknowledges the challenges he has faced on his journey to success, starting from his humble beginnings as the 10th child in a family of 17 siblings.

The book takes readers on a tumultuous ride through Yemini's troubled teenage years, where he battled drug addiction, faced legal troubles, and found himself living on the streets.

However, his life took a dramatic turn when he discovered redemption in the Israeli army and later returned to Australia.

For the first time, Avi unveils the details of a toxic relationship that became a weapon in the hands of his adversaries, he leaves no stone unturned.

He paints a vivid picture of his life, acknowledging both moments of pride and those he wishes he could change.

The announcement of A Rebel From The Start has drawn attention from supporters and critics alike, as they eagerly anticipate delving into Avi's story.

For his family and friends, the book is a reminder of the difficulties he faced, while also highlighting his resilience and triumphant comeback.

Above all, Avi urges readers to form their own opinions by reading his firsthand account instead of the obvious hit-jobs from the mainstream media.

If you would like attend the official book launch and have your copy of A Rebel From The Start signed by Avi or purchase a copy head over to RebelFromTheStart.com to get all of the details.