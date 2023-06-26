WATCH: Avi Yemini to launch book tour in NZ following ban reversal

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Secure your tickets in Auckland or Wellington! GET TICKETS!

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is set to embark on his highly anticipated book tour, starting in Auckland and Wellington.

The tour comes hot on the heels of the overturning of Avi's New Zealand travel ban, which had barred him from entering the country to cover an anti-government protest last year.

Thanks to the Jacinda Ardern government's over-the-top handling of the incident, fans now have the chance to meet Avi in person and have their copies of his book signed.

The ban, initially blamed on a minor criminal conviction, has now been exposed as an unjustifiable act.

Avi's new book delves into the incident and debunks the amplified claims made by his political adversaries.

Even if the conviction had been legitimate, it did not meet the threshold for stopping Avi from entering considering it resulted in a mere fine rather than a prison sentence.

Despite clear evidence disproving any connection between Avi's minor conviction and the travel ban, the mainstream media unquestioningly echoed the official establishment narrative.

However, internal communications later revealed the true motive behind the ban — New Zealand authorities feared Avi's unwavering determination to challenge establishment viewpoints.

Avi highlights the irony of a nation like New Zealand, known for its supposed democratic principles, resorting to the exclusion of a journalist based solely on his differing opinions from those in power.

He draws a parallel between the outrageous behaviour by Ardern's New Zealand and that of communist China, emphasising the danger of suppressing dissenting voices in a supposedly free society.

Undeterred by the unjust ban, Avi vowed to fight until the decision was overturned, regardless of the obstacles he faced.

Overcoming the delaying tactics employed by New Zealand authorities, his perseverance eventually paid off.

The ban was lifted just as he completed writing his book, paving the way for the perfect opportunity to launch his official book tour.

The book tour will kick off in Auckland on August 25, where Avi will engage with readers, sign copies of his book, and share his experiences as a Rebel News journalist.

From there, he will make his way to Wellington on August 26, with both events kicking off at 7pm. Venues will be announced to ticket holders closer to the event.

Avi has even extended a special invitation to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, reserving a signed copy of his book as a token of appreciation for inadvertently boosting his book launch.

