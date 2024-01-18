Award-winning Kentucky teacher forced to transfer after preventing male students from attacking female student
Kumar Rashad, who earned the title of Teacher of the Year from the Kentucky Department of Education in September, informed WDRB-TV that in October, he was temporarily transferred to another role for a duration of three months because he intervened "too harshly" when he prevented two male students from assaulting a female student.
Rashad, a math teacher at Breckinridge Metropolitan High School in Louisville, shared with the station that following the incident, authorities relocated him to perform "non-instructional duties" at the Special Needs East Bus Compound. WDRB reported that Jefferson County Public Schools did not disclose the reason behind Rashad's reassignment. However, Rashad explained his side on Thursday, just a day before he was scheduled to return to his teaching role.
"I saw two males attack a female, and I went to the female's rescue, and I removed the two students off of that female," Rashad told the station. "The two students said I removed them too harshly."
He added that the two male students filed a complaint against him.
Rashad refused to apologize for intervening, asserting, "Please understand, in the community, in school, anywhere I am going, I will never allow a lady to be attacked by a male," noting that what happened to him shone "a light on problems in the district" and that "many educators" are "reassigned for frivolous reasons."
Rashad stated that the investigation has concluded, and he received approval to resume his teaching duties on Friday, as confirmed by the school district. He also emphasized the need for more expedient completion of investigations.
