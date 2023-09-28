B.C. health authorities to revive 'mask mandate' for healthcare workers: memo

The B.C. Health Authorities are reviving their draconian mask ‘mandate’ in all healthcare settings, confirms a Health Ministry memo.

Global News and CTV both obtained the memo sent to frontline workers on the directive that is set to be announced Thursday.

Brian Sagar, executive director of communicable disease prevention and control for B.C., informed healthcare workers Wednesday that “in preparation for the viral respiratory illness [season] this fall and winter” he expects hospitals, family doctors, and clinics to implement masking, effective October 3.

“[Measures include] continuous medical masking by health-care workers, visitors, contractors, and volunteers in all patient, client, and resident care areas,” reads Sagar’s memo. However, it excludes long-term care facilities, which will encourage “vigorous hand washing” for all.

“Patients, clients, and residents will mask when directed by a healthcare worker or based on personal choice,” it adds.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer says she hopes "people have developed a habit" when it comes to masking.



"Now is the time to get your mask ready," Dr Tam says, not just for COVID but all respiratory viruses this fall.https://t.co/iO81NgrSyv pic.twitter.com/t6BbjT9agm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 12, 2023

However, the memo stops short of calling the directive a “mandate” and lacks clarity on whether patients can be denied treatment for not wearing a mask.

But it does clarify no occupancy limits for healthcare facilities or rapid antigen testing (RAT) by healthcare workers and patients.

COVID-19 vaccine mandates remain in place for all healthcare workers.

Global asked Health Minister Adrian Dix Wednesday for the rationale behind compulsory masking for workers. He replied; “We’ve been talking about this for about a month that […] we would expect health-care settings to have masking [for the respiratory illness season].”

On Tuesday, he told CTV that 15,000 frontline workers call in sick each week compared to 9,000 before the pandemic.

Health officials are urging residents to get the COVID jab and flu shot to receive an added layer of defence against respiratory illnesses.

They anticipate a rollout for COVID shots and the flu vaccine by mid-October.

British Columbia finally lifted its COVID mandates in health-care settings and senior care homes, including mandatory masking and proof of vaccination.https://t.co/6KGNP0jCOM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 12, 2023

In an open letter Wednesday, a group of physicians, nurses, and other healthcare experts wrote they want universal masking to be reinstated in all emergency departments.

“As of September 8, 2023, 9,700 acute base beds were occupied. This is 700 beds above the seasonal average of 9,000. We all understand that surge beds without health-care workers to look after patients are nothing more than furniture,” reads the letter.

They state that COVID case numbers rose exponentially from the week of August 20 to the week of September 10, at 366 cases to 628, respectively.

“Once again BC seniors, 60 years and older, are being (re)infected,” said the experts.