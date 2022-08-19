'We’re looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news,' said The Babylon Bee who offered Brian Stelter a job

CNN

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Babylon Bee, the popular conservative satirical publication, is offering CNN’s Brian Stelter a job. Stelter got let go after his show, “Reliable Sources” got canceled.

The long-running political commentary show will be cut following this weekend’s upcoming broadcast, making it the last time that Stelter will be on the air – at least on CNN.

CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht reportedly informed Stelter of the decision to terminate his employment and cancel his show on Thursday following an evaluation of the network’s hyper-partisan talent.

CNN has faced endless condemnation for its one-sided reporting on politics, while presenting itself as an unbiased source of news and commentary.

With Licht’s appointment, the new chief announced his aim to lower the temperature on the political rhetoric and do away with the extreme partisanship that has become a trademark of CNN for the past few years.

“CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st,” said a spokesperson for the network. “As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

Following the announcement, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon extended an offer of employment to Stelter, tweeting at him: “Hey @brianstelter, would you be interested in working for the Bee?”

“We’re looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news,” Dillon added. “You come highly recommended. Shoot me a DM if you’re interested!”

Hey @brianstelter, would you be interested in working for the Bee? We're looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news. You come highly recommended. Shoot me a DM if you're interested! — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 18, 2022

Dillon was not alone in his job offer to the soon-to-be-unemployed anchor, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld wrote, “Yo @brianstelter – my show is hiring.”

CNN’s cancelation of “Reliable Sources” included the termination of not just Stelter, but his whole staff. The only one to remain at the network, who is currently a part of the show, is Oliver Darcy, Fox News reported.