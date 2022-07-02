Exclusive: Baggage chaos and desperate travellers at Toronto's Pearson airport.

Ottawa Reports Rebel News has sent David Menzies, William Diaz, Efron Monsanto, and videographer Mauricio Pacheco to Ottawa to cover Canada Day celebrations and protests. Ottawa Reports E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News journalist Lincoln Jay went to investigate for himself the disaster unfolding in Canada's largest and busiest airport, Toronto Pearson.

Toronto Pearson Airport disaster LIVE https://t.co/BPRjrMWu0W — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 2, 2022

For weeks, Pearson has been the site of chaos, disarray and long weights, as the international flight hub struggles with new Liberal-assigned responsibilities as a biomedical travel testing facility.

Pearson Airport vs. @ryanwhitney6 is a feud that will not soon be forgotten. @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/SouXF1ZRCv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2022

The Liberal government laid off hundreds of airport screening staff across the country due to a failure to divulge COVID vaccination status. Thousands more were laid off as a cost saving measure.

What Lincoln found in his investigation was luggage scattered everywhere unattended in the baggage claim area.

Just arrived at Toronto Pearson airport. Sea of luggage. Luggage scattered everywhere. What is going on here? @AirCanada @TorontoPearson pic.twitter.com/NhInPh1Ixe — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 2, 2022

Lincoln spoke to one woman who has taken her family's luggage fiasco into her own hands:

Yvonne shares her experience flying with @AirCanada. She has located one of her families bags. Two more to go. She arrived at Toronto Pearson airport 3 days ago. She has been driving back and forth from her home to come search for the luggage. @TorontoPearson pic.twitter.com/MQXfX7oZNw — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 2, 2022

The Liberal government recently announced a task force dedicated to uncorking the bottleneck happening in Pearson and a similar one at Canadian passport offices.

No Liberal MPs on the task force are responsible for transportation, tourism and travel portfolios.