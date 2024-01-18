Balancing disinformation censorship and free speech is 'global challenge': Senator Chris Coons

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

According to its Global Risks Report 2024, the World Economic Forum says the number one issue over the next two years is misinformation and disinformation. With elections in 50 countries this year, it's no wonder why.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant asked U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) how concerned he was about misinformation and disinformation, give ongoing Republican primary process and upcoming election this fall.

The biggest threats to global security are ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation,’ according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).



WEF says addressing'misinformation' and ‘disinformation’ take priority, even over war and terrorism.https://t.co/YeQANY9d1N — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2024

“It's a significant problem,” Coons said about the dual threat of mis- and disinformation. Addressing the issue without engaging in censorship, however, was “a balance we have to strike.”

“Free and open societies require access to information, professional journalism and engagement,” he continued. “But we also need communities and constituents to be discerning about the information that they consume.”

The issue, the Democrat said, “is a challenge globally.”

Meta executives EVADE questions on censorship and political interference at Davos



Social media elites peppered with questions over growing censorship concerns.



High-ranking Meta executives ducked questions from Rebel News on the streets of Davos as they retreated to a secure… pic.twitter.com/iJzDDOH4vm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2024

Coons also weighed in on former president Donald Trump's resounding victory in Iowa's Republican caucus held earlier this week, calling it an “important first step in our primary process.”

The senator said was looking forward President Joe Biden being reelected following a “robust and open election process this year.” Coons also downplayed any potential threats of third-party candidates like Robert Kennedy Jr. might have to Biden's chances of victory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine calls for the elite Davos World Economic Forum crowd to join him at a upcoming "global peace summit" to bring an end to the ongoing war with Russia. https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuDpic.twitter.com/NU7G5JnEkN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2024

Coons told Rebel News he was in Switzerland to attend the Davos summit as part of a bipartisan delegation sent to meet with foreign ministers about the hostages in Gaza and war in Ukraine, noting he met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky.

The meeting with Zelensky was “a very positive conversation about the determination of many of in the Senate of both parties to continue support for Ukraine,” he said.

Follow along with all of Rebel News' coverage from the World Economic Forum, and help support our independent journalism at WEFreports.com.