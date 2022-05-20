Batman going bi? DC Comics purportedly changes iconic hero's sexuality

stock.adobe.com﻿﻿

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

With characters like Harley Quinn and Robin coming out as bisexual, DC Comics has been attempting to provide more representation for the LGBT community in their comics lately. And now, fans suspect that Bruce Wayne may be the latest character to come out in the new Batman comic.

According to Yahoo! News, Issue #5 of Batman: The Night by Chip Zdarsky, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ivan Plascencia, and Pat Brosseau, a scene takes place during which Bruce Wayne, after a failed mission, leans in for a kiss with his fellow trainee Anton but is “interrupted by Avery Oblonsky, the ex-KGB agent training them.”

Though Batman’s sexuality has not been confirmed by DC, many fans are speculating on social media about what the shared moment between Bruce and Anton means:

Batman Potentially just got confirmed to be Bisexual, that’s pretty cool



you just know some of THOSE people are gonna act like this completely ruins the character 💀 pic.twitter.com/0V8CVJlmn8 — Craig (@CS11__) May 16, 2022

the b in batman stands for bisexual — mason @ why does the riddler call you babygirl (@littleboopa) May 19, 2022

Screen Rant also points out that this moment arises after “flirty interactions between the Dark Knight and John Constantine in last week's Batman: Urban Legends,” further making the case for fans' speculations.

We have seen a growing attempt by the comic book world to be more woke lately in the name of inclusivity. NBC reported that in 2021 alone, twelve superheroes came out both on and off-screen including Superman, Robin, The Flash, Batwoman, Green Lantern, Dreamer, Captain America, Loki, Phastos, Sprite, Wiccan and Speed, and Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat.

Which begs the question: what does sexuality have to do with being a superhero exactly? Because frankly, I don’t care who a superhero is attracted to, and I’d argue most normal people don’t care either — they just want to see the bad guys get defeated.