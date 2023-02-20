Battle at the Border | Trudeau On Trial Docuseries (Episode 5)

DINNER AND MOVIE | Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial Join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, Filmmaker Kian Simone, Trucker Lawyers Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk, and special guest Tamara Lich, on February 20th in Sherwood Park, AB! PURCHASE TICKETS

Want to skip the wait and watch the full documentary right away? Start your free trial of RebelNews+ for early access to this and more.

Otherwise, tune in every night at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) from Feb. 16–22 for a new episode of Trudeau On Trial.

EPISODE 5: BATTLE AT THE BORDER

In the fifth episode of our documentary series, Trudeau On Trial, our focus shifts a pair of blockades at the Canada-United States border crossing, one in Coutts, Alberta and another in Windsor, Ontario.

Numerous officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, cited the dangers these blockades apparently posed — the alleged potential for violence in Coutts, the reported economic harms in Windsor — along with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa as a justification for invoking the Emergencies Act.

“Battle at the Border” examines whether these blockades truly posed a threat to Canada's national security.

Lawyers Eva Chipiuk, Keith Wilson and Brendan Miller, who represented the truckers at the Public Order Emergency Commission guide viewers through the events that led to the borders being cleared before the Emergencies Act, and how restrictions like the government-mandated ArriveCAN app, would result in more economic damage than the blockades.

Tune in tomorrow night at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) for episode five, “Unlucki”.

PREVIOUS EPISODE | NEXT EPISODE

ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY:

One year after the Freedom Convoy arrived in Ottawa, Rebel News presents a new documentary examining the six-week-long public inquiry that investigated Prime Minister Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act.

In January 2022, truckers and their supporters from across Canada converged in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates in what became known as the Freedom Convoy.

On February 14, 2022, the world watched as Canada, often considered one of the most free and democratic countries in the world, was plunged into a state of chaos when its Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, invoked war-time powers to crush this protest.

The Emergencies Act, the law which grants the government extraordinary powers in times of crisis, requires a public commission be formed to review the process behind this dramatic decision.

Now, you can see Trudeau stand trial for invoking this never-before-used piece of legislation. In Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial, we take you through the six-week-long Public Order Emergency Commission, which included on-the-record testimony from members of the public, protesters, police, city officials and Trudeau's cabinet, including the prime minister himself.

See exclusive footage of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, along with prominent participants like former Canadian Armed Forces officer Tom Marazzo.

Lawyers representing the convoy at the public inquiry, Keith Wilson, Eva Chipiuk and Brendan Miller will guide viewers through the events that transpired from the end of January and into the middle of February when the chaotic response to the Freedom Convoy culminated in Trudeau's federal officials assuming control from local authorities and overseeing the largest police operation in a generation.