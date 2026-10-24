B.C. Decides 2026 | LIVE Election Night Coverage with Sheila Gunn Reid & Drea Humphrey
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey bring you the results live as British Columbia decides whether David Eby keeps his job after calling a snap election two years early.
British Columbians vote today in the snap election David Eby called two years early, and Rebel News is covering the results live. Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey, Rebel's B.C. bureau chief, go live at 7:45 p.m. PT (10:45 p.m. ET), just before the polls close at 8 p.m.
Lorne Doerkson's B.C. Conservatives went into election day ahead of the NDP 44 to 39 in the final Ipsos poll. Ballots are being counted by hand this time, so the results may come in slowly. Sheila and Drea will stay on through the final calls and the victory and concession speeches.
They'll be watching Surrey, where both leaders finished their campaigns and where the NDP held Surrey-Guildford by just 22 votes in 2024. That's also the riding where Rebel News caught a busload of voters on camera this week. They'll be watching Eby's own seat in Vancouver-Point Grey, and Vancouver-Quilchena, where OneBC leader Dallas Brodie is fighting to keep her seat and her party alive.
Joining them through the night are Marc Nixon, Kat Kanada, Odessa Orlewicz and Ian Runkle.
Want to help? Send a Super Chat on YouTube and we'll read your comment on air.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE WATCH ON RUMBLE
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Angela Watt commented 2026-10-25 10:01:20 -0400Why are we so angry with people who don’t agree with us? I ran into this for the first time at my choir practice. I was astonished at the vitriol against me. It was astonishing & I couldn’t believe it. WE used to be able to “agree to disagree”. What happened to that?
-
Angela Watt commented 2026-10-25 09:30:14 -0400I hope & pray the Conservatives win. As for the truck loaded with NDP ballots, we’ll have to see but I wouldn’t be surprised.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-10-24 23:42:57 -0400How soon will the truck loaded with NDP ballots roll in?
-