B.C. Decides 2026 | LIVE Election Night Coverage with Sheila Gunn Reid & Drea Humphrey

British Columbians vote today in the snap election David Eby called two years early, and Rebel News is covering the results live. Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey, Rebel's B.C. bureau chief, go live at 7:45 p.m. PT (10:45 p.m. ET), just before the polls close at 8 p.m.

Lorne Doerkson's B.C. Conservatives went into election day ahead of the NDP 44 to 39 in the final Ipsos poll. Ballots are being counted by hand this time, so the results may come in slowly. Sheila and Drea will stay on through the final calls and the victory and concession speeches.

They'll be watching Surrey, where both leaders finished their campaigns and where the NDP held Surrey-Guildford by just 22 votes in 2024. That's also the riding where Rebel News caught a busload of voters on camera this week. They'll be watching Eby's own seat in Vancouver-Point Grey, and Vancouver-Quilchena, where OneBC leader Dallas Brodie is fighting to keep her seat and her party alive.

Joining them through the night are Marc Nixon, Kat Kanada, Odessa Orlewicz and Ian Runkle.

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