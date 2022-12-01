B.C. father jailed for speaking out against his child's medical transition arrested again

The nightmare continues for a British Columbian father who was sentenced to six months in prison — and released on bail after 2 months served — for breaching publication bans in order to speak out about the medical transitioning of his child without his consent. The father, whom we're legally obligated to refer to as “C.D.”, narrowly escaped being thrown back in jail last month, only to find himself arrested and detained in a Vancouver courthouse this Friday instead.

The four-hour detainment appeared to come as somewhat of a surprise to C.D. and his newly appointed lawyer, Samira Hiscock.

C.D. and Hiscock had showed up to a court hearing with the intention of having C.D.’s bail extended until the outcome of his pending appeal in February. However, just like the Crown wasn’t having any such such leniency in their arguments for seeking increased bail restrictions, including a $10,000 bail or back to jail, the judge also chose a hard stance against C.D.

The judge cautioned C.D. to immediately surrender himself to sheriffs after he became aware C.D. was in the courtroom, even though his previous bail extension had just lapsed. Shortly after C.D. found himself being detained while his lawyer requested his release, at least while she had more time to prepare a defence for him based on the Crown’s new bail demands.