BC nurse accused of transphobia gives powerful testimony on how trans rights supersede women's rights in Canada

The endearing support for Rowling, the famous Harry Potter author, was trending at the time due to her publishing an essay a few months earlier that described her concerns about gender identity issues and their impact on sex-based rights.

81. Bildy asks Hamm how and why she got involved with the I ♥️ JK Rowling Billboard that was posted on Glen Dr. in Vancouver. *I met and interviewed Hamm for the 1st time before cancel mobsters had the billboard removed after it had only been up for 36hrs https://t.co/foFJ4ihqx0

“It was a huge moment, I think, for a lot of us women who were really trying to start these sorts of discussions and to see one of the most famous and talented women in the world join this debate, it was a an incredible moment,” Hamm stated during her testimony about why Rowling's words resonated with her.

While the billboard generated discussion, it also prompted free speech critics like Vancouver city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung to successfully demand its removal on the grounds of “hate speech.”

Hi @pattisonoutdoor. I’m condemning this clear, intentional messaging meant to stoke hate, exclusion & division. This kind of hateful expression sets us all back not moves us forward. Hope we see an outpouring of love solidarity that drowns out the hate. #lovenothate #takeitdown https://t.co/T5k0d8MVLO — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) September 12, 2020

Shortly after this incident, Hamm discovered that two individuals who were not her patients, one of whom chose to remain anonymous, had filed a complaint against her with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

The college then initiated an investigation into Hamm's off-duty conduct, which included a review of years of her online speech related to her activism, such as her assertion that there are only two genders. In 2022, the college charged Hamm with making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people.” She finally had the opportunity to resume her testimony on Friday during her ongoing disciplinary hearing.

72. Amy Hamm:



It's not inclusivity if women are being told to shut up and not talk about their concerns and not say that they're entitled to their rights because they're hurting the feelings of people who are identifying as women. pic.twitter.com/RL8spBUR98 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 4, 2023

Drawing on her extensive medical experience, Hamm explained that, besides the essential knowledge of someone's biology needed to provide them with adequate care, a patient's self-identification is a non-issue. “Frankly, I don't really care if someone identifies as trans; that's fine,” Hamm stated.

Hamm further explained that the essence of her activism centers on preserving the privacy, dignity and safety of historically female spaces, including women’s sports, rape shelters, bathrooms and women’s prisons.

“There are in Canada, male rapists and pedophiles housed in Canadian women’s prisons,” said Hamm.