The Irish hate speech bill that could see you jailed for receiving a problematic meme

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Ben Scallan, political correspondent for Gript Media, to discuss free speech issues in Ireland.

As Ben explains, a current proposal by Justice Minister Helen McEntee could see people jailed for possessing media that is deemed "hateful." Even a problematic meme could fall under this definition, even if it was simply sent to you by someone else. Even the burden of innocence is reversed for the accused to prove that they did not intend to distribute the material.

"That's almost a logical impossibility," said Ben. "You can't prove a negative. How do you prove you didn't intend to do something?"

