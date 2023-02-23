Ben Stiller stands by controversial film Tropic Thunder, says he makes 'no apologies'

Ben Stiller, the director and star of the 2008 comedy “Tropic Thunder,” is defending the movie amid ongoing efforts by the woke mob to cancel it for its “offensive” portrayal of blackface.

The satirical action comedy remains the subject of controversy for its portrayal of disability in Stiller’s depiction of an actor who “goes full retard” to win an Oscar and Robert Downey Jr.'s use of blackface to play a black soldier.

Stiller has taken to social media to say he makes "no apologies" for the film, despite the backlash it has received.

In a tweet responding to a fan who told him to "stop apologizing," Stiller wrote:

I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don't know who told you that. It's always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it.

Downey Jr. has also previously spoken out about his role in the film, defending the use of blackface in the context of the film's satirical approach to Hollywood's lack of diversity.

In a 2020 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the actor acknowledged the controversy around his performance, but also highlighted the positive response he received from the majority of his Black friends.

"Ninety percent of my black friends were like, 'Dude, that was great.' I can’t disagree with them [the other 10 percent], but I know where my heart lies," Downey Jr. said.

He also stated that the film was a commentary on the issue of blackface in Hollywood, rather than an endorsement of it. "Tropic Thunder is about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception," he said.

Despite the ongoing criticism, "Tropic Thunder" remains a popular film with a dedicated fan base. Stiller doesn’t appear to be backing down from defending the movie, either.