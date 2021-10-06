Biden admin is choosing not to secure the border, former border patrol chief says

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The former chief of the United States Border Patrol is speaking out against the Biden administration and its immigration policies amid the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Rodney Scott took to Fox News on Tuesday evening to say that the border is significantly less safe under the direction of the Biden administration than it was under former President Trump. Scott said that over 400,000 illegal aliens have escaped into the United States, only 10 per cent of whom were deported.

“The real thing that’s changed is the focus on border security in general, and acknowledging that border security is critical to homeland security, and actually trying to control the border,” Scott said in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

“The messaging has changed,” he said. “I personally participated in some of the transition meetings; my staff participated in all of the transition meetings; we made it very clear that if we dropped all the initiatives that had been put in place over the last several years that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control. The current secretary, Mayorkas, he was part of DHS before, he ran CIS. He clearly understands and knows how to control the border and what needs to take place.”

Scott added that the Biden administration is intentionally “choosing not to take simple, common-sense steps to secure the border,” adding that the border crisis was sparked after the administration decided to carve out protections for certain groups of people. The move, he said, encouraged people to exploit the system.

“The result of that is the message goes out, and then instead of having a couple hundred encounters a day, we quickly went up to about 6,000 encounters a day,” Scott said. “The little bit of misleading messaging in the public today, too, is they think this is just Mexico or South America. Border Patrol caught people from 150 different countries coming through Mexico into the United States this last year before I retired.”

Concluding the interview, Scott said of illegal aliens who are released into the United States, “90 percent don’t ever get deported,” noting that there have been approximately 400,000 documented “gotaways” over the previous year.

“I think it’s a real, real big issue,” Scott said “So knowing that we have 400,000, documented gotaways, when we have less situational awareness than we’ve ever had before. But what we know about every single one of those is they did not want to meet a law enforcement officer. They were not surrendering. They were not claiming asylum. They were doing everything they could, they probably paid extra to be able to go through one of those gaps the cartel controlled.”

