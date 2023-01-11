Biden administration extends Covid-19 Public Health Emergency for 11th time

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

The Biden administration extended the Covid-19 public health emergency determination for another 90 days, the White House stated Wednesday.

This marks the eleventh time the emergency has been renewed since it was first announced on January 31, 2020, CNBC reported.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement through a declaration titled "Renewal of Determination that a Public Health Emergency Exists." The statement emphasizes the continued consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and cites the authority vested in the Secretary under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act.

The extension comes after the Senate voted to end the public health emergency declaration in November. President Biden responded that he would veto the decision.

The move to extend the emergency flies in the face of Biden’s own claim that "the pandemic is over" in an interview on 60 Minutes in September. The White House later attempted to backtrack on those statements.

The extension also follows an announcement by the Pentagon on Tuesday that it would drop the vaccine mandate for military service members.

The US' vaccine mandate for foreign travelers arriving in the country, which had been extended by the TSA in December through April 10, has also been extended further.