Biden administration halts drilling in Alaska’s arctic regions

The Biden administration declared its decision to revoke oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Preserve and push for a drilling prohibition in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.

The Department of the Interior's announcement translates to the withdrawal of seven drilling permits granted during the Trump era and a proposal to keep 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve drill-free. Initially spanning 365,775 acres, these leases were overseen by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA), BBC reported.

President Joe Biden, emphasizing Alaska's ecological and cultural significance, mentioned the accelerated climate impact on the Arctic. He stressed the need to safeguard this invaluable region for future generations.

“Alaska is home to many of America’s most breathtaking natural wonders and culturally significant areas. As the climate crisis warms the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the world, we have a responsibility to protect this treasured region for all ages,” Biden said in a statement.

The decision drew criticism from Alaskan leaders, including Governor Mike Dunleavy and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Dunleavy underscored that AIDEA's leases in the refuge area adhered to Congressional mandates and criticized the move as an overreach by federal agencies. He hinted at a legal challenge against the administration's stance on curtailing oil production.

“Today the Biden Administration announced that it is cancelling legally-issued oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge section designated for oil and gas development. The leases AIDEA holds in ANWR were properly acquired in a sale mandated by Congress,” Dunleavy posted on X. “It’s clear that President Biden needs a refresher on the Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine. Federal agencies don’t get to rewrite laws, and that is exactly what the Department of the Interior is trying to do here.”

Sen. Sullivan highlighted concerns regarding national energy security, expressing his discontent over a series of executive decisions that he perceives as detrimental to Alaska.

“This war on Alaska is devastating for not only Alaska but also the energy security of the nation. This unlawful cancellation of leases brings us to 55 executive orders and actions specifically targeting Alaska since President Biden assumed office,” Sullivan said.

Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland defended the decision, emphasizing its alignment with environmental protection goals.