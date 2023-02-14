Biden creates interagency team to investigate UFOs

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden on Monday has ordered the formation of an interagency team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena.

The National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a White House press briefing that the president “has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection, analysis, and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks.”

“Every element of the government will redouble their efforts to understand and mitigate these events,” Kirby said, the Daily Wire reported.

The order comes after U.S. forces shot down four objects over North America this month, including a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina and three similar objects in Alaska, Michigan, and Canada. The objects were reported to have no signs of communication, maneuvering or propulsion capabilities.

The move has raised questions from U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who asked on Twitter why the Biden administration was creating a new agency when the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established by the Department of Defense to detect, identify and attribute objects of interest.

Rubio proposed a bill in 2021 calling for the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force after reports of objects flying over U.S. military installations.

Kirby noted that Biden conducted the first-ever daily intelligence briefing session devoted to these phenomena in June 2021. He added that the unidentified aerial phenomena had been reported for many years without explanation or deep examination by the government.