Biden education secretary argues males should be allowed to compete in girls' sports

Biological males should be allowed to compete in girls’ sports, the Biden administration’s education secretary has argued.

Speaking at a congressional hearing late last week, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was questioned on the Biden administration’s position on “gender identity” by Republican Rep. Jim Banks.

Banks informed Cardona that “Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. However, your department is currently pushing a rule to force every school in America to add non-binary as a sex characteristic.”

“How can the Department of Education enforce sex-based discrimination when the very definition of sex is so unclear?” Banks asked.

“We’re not pushing for that,” Cardona replied. “We are allowing states who have different categories to use those different categories of data collection that they’re already collecting.”

“So you’re not waiting for a rule to add non-binary?” Banks pressed.

“We’re allowing states to report whatever classifications they have in their states,” Cardona replied.

On the issue of sports, Banks asked Cardona if he believes that biologically male athletes who compete in women’s sports come in conflict with the Title IX protections for female athletes.

Cardona dithered in his response, prompting Banks to ask again, “Do you think it’s fair for biological boys to compete against girls in sports?”

“Sir, I see where your questions are going, and I’m going to be very clear with you — our transgender students need to feel supported, included, and seen,” Cardona replied. “And, your line of questioning is, even by describing it the way you’re doing it, shows me that you don’t believe that all students should have access to the extracurricular activities that schools provide.”

Banks pressed Cardona on the issue, pointing out that the Biden administration appears to believe that Title IX only protects biological males for competing against girls in sports, but not vice versa.

“Somehow, somewhere you and this administration believe that Title IX somehow protects biological boys for competing against girls and sports. You’re okay with that,” said Banks.

NEW: Cardona refused to recognize biological sex, said transgenders should be able to compete against girls and said there are “sensitive issues” where children should feel safe at school when asked if schools should be able to hide a child transitioning from their parents pic.twitter.com/PwUtajlcP1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 26, 2022

The congressman then asked Cardona if he believes that school districts should be allowed to keep a child’s gender transition secret from their parents.

Cardona once again dithered on the response and called the situation “very sensitive.”