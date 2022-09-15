Biden pushes Mexico to take in migrants using Trump's coronavirus expulsion order

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

U.S. President Joe Biden is pressuring Mexico to take migrants in from Latin American nations under the Trump administration’s Title 42 coronavirus expulsion order, which the Biden administration previously moved to end.

An estimated two million apprehensions have been made of illegal border crossers in 2022, surpassing figures in previous years.

According to Reuters, the Biden administration is now pressuring Mexico to accept migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela due to the difficulty in deporting migrants from those countries back home from the U.S. The report also states the administration is also pressuring Panama and the Dominican Republic to take in migrants who were originally bound for the U.S.

The report notes that Biden officials are touting the use of Title 42 to deter migrants from illegally entering the United States–the same rationale used by officials under the previous Trump administration. The move is now being taken despite its contradiction to the Democrats’ welcoming message toward economic migrants and asylum seekers.

According to the report, Mexico has no interest in taking migrants from the three nations due to the pushback it faces from those nations against having to accept deportation flights from Mexico.

The reversal of the administration’s course of action comes in the wake of pushback from Republican governors, including Florida Gov. Ron Desantis who sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday in a bid to force Democrats to rethink their open border policies.

Gov. DeSantis' office said: