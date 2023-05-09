Biden rape accuser Tara Reade issues cryptic warning, 'all roads lead to Joe Biden'

Biden's rape accuser, Tara Reade, took to social media this week to express her concerns for her safety, stating that if something were to happen to her, she is "not suicidal," and "all roads lead to Joe Biden."

Reade made headlines during the 2020 presidential election when she accused then-Senator Biden of sexually assaulting her in a deserted hallway of a Senate building in 1993. Reade, who was a staffer at the time, alleges Biden forced himself upon her and penetrated her with his fingers.

Initially ignored by the mainstream media, The New York Times eventually scrutinized Reade's allegations, which the Biden campaign attempted to portray as an exoneration, but the Times firmly rejected that interpretation.

In a recent Twitter post, Reade wrote, "I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden." She detailed the bullying, intimidation, and threats she has faced from the DNC political machine and claimed that neither the DOJ nor the FBI would silence her. Reade emphasized that she was a private citizen and a former Biden staffer who chose to come forward with the truth.

“I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth,” she added. “The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone.”

“I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know,” she added. “The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you @RepMTG and @mattgaetz for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!”

She recounted the alleged assault in March 2020, describing the moment she was alone with Biden in the hallway, his hands on her, under her clothes, and how he penetrated her with his fingers while kissing her and saying things she could not recall entirely.