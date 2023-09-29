Biden’s ‘Bidenomics’ messaging faces internal pushback amid approval slump

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As President Joe Biden grapples with declining approval ratings on the economy, key allies within his circle are reportedly pressing him to reconsider the "Bidenomics" narrative. Initially framed to signify a post-pandemic economic resurgence, the term has faced criticism amidst rising inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Biden administration championed "Bidenomics" as their response to the pandemic's economic fallout, which saw countless Americans lose their jobs due to widespread shutdowns. However, with the nation's economic revival faltering, several influential figures in the Democratic Party now believe it's time to shift the focus from the administration's tagline to the real beneficiaries of these policies, Politico reported.

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, emphasized the need for the administration to reframe its economic narrative, asserting that "this is not so much about [the White House] as it is the people benefiting from the policies." Horsford's statement came as POLITICO reported growing unease among Democrats regarding the administration's economic branding.

President of the Progressive Policy Institute, Will Marshall, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the current messaging strategy around "Bidenomics" fails to address the primary concerns of Americans. "The White House needs to revisit their approach and find a way to better highlight the administration's economic achievements," Marshall opined.

This call for change coincides with an NBC News poll released Tuesday, showcasing a notable tilt in favor of Republicans on economic perspectives. Conducted from September 15-19, the poll revealed that 49% of respondents preferred the GOP's approach to economics, with only 28% siding with the Democrats. Additionally, the Republicans scored higher on several other significant issues, including border security, crime, and immigration.

Bill McInturff, a seasoned Republican pollster, noted the unprecedented nature of these results. Highlighting the GOP's ascendency in areas like economy, immigration, and crime, McInturff said, "In my decades of surveying, this is the highest we've seen Republicans rank on these key issues." He further pointed out that areas such as "protecting our constitutional rights" and "protecting democracy" – traditionally not associated with either party – now saw Republicans in a favorable light among the electorate.