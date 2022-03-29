Biden used cheat sheet to answer media's questions about Putin, Russia

Twitter/Jake Schneider

During a press event on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden doubled down on the remarks he made during his gaffe-filled trip to Europe — and he did so through the help of a printed cheat sheet.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, the commander-in-chief was pressed by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy over his remarks, in which he called for regime change in Russia, and told service members of the 82nd Airborne Division that they would be headed to Ukraine.

On Monday, Biden told reporters that he will be making “no apologies” for the gaffes, which were made off the cuff and not a part of his prepared speech in a nationally televised address from Poland on Saturday. He claims that he does not view his heated rhetoric as a provocation to Russia.

“It’s more an aspiration than anything. He shouldn’t be in power,” said Biden in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There’s no — I mean, people like this shouldn’t be ruling countries, but they do. The fact is they do, but it doesn’t mean I can’t express my outrage about it.”

As noted by the New York Post, the president’s remarks closely aligned with notes printed on a card that he was photographed holding in his left hand as he addressed the media.

The card, which was titled “Tough Putin Q&A Talking Points,” included the following bullet points:

If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?

I was expressing the moral outrage I felt towards the actions of this man

I was not articulating a change in policy

Biden has been previously photographed with a cheat sheet to address reporters and voters both in the White House and during his run for the Oval Office.