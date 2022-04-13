Biden's Justice Dept. spied on journalists' Apple and Google accounts: Project Veritas

Creative Commons

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The journalistic whistleblower organization, Project Veritas, announced Wednesday that Apple and Google have come forward to provide documents showing that President Biden’s Justice Department issued nine secret subpoenas to the companies to access multiple Project Veritas journalists' private information.

The subpoenas and warrants were reportedly even extended to the journalist's security detail.

In a video, published by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, the documents purport to show that the Justice Department “compelled Apple and Google not to disclose that they were providing the individual’s private data to the government,” according to Project Veritas.

"The services we all use everyday have also been compromised. New documents revealed that professional and private accounts from Apple and Google were secretly obtained as well,” said O’Keefe.

“There are thousands of these secret orders issued every year, ours is just a fraction of that. Every day American citizens are also being spied on... signed without so much as a hearing," he added, showcasing a letter from the Department of Justice to Google signed by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

The organization announced that it will file a motion that outlines how the DOJ’s actions violated both the Privacy Protection Act and the Fourth Amendment. In addition, the motion will outline how the Justice Department’s actions violated Project Veritas’ First Amendment rights and Common Law Reporter's Privilege.

Project Veritas' lawyer Paul Calli said that the government acted inappropriately and in violation of the journalist's rights.

In the case of Google, the Justice Department accessed journalists' payment information, MAC address, and browsing history. In addition, other personal information was also accessed.

“The Justice Department’s spying campaign represents the latest example of governmental misconduct in, what appears to be, a politically motivated investigation,” said O’Keefe in a statement.

“President Biden’s Department of Justice has placed its crosshairs squarely on Project Veritas’ newsgathering activities pertaining to apparent allegations against then-candidate, Joe Biden, which were made by his daughter, Ashley Biden, in her diary,” he said. “As Americans, we can only hope that the First Amendment prevails in this case and Project Veritas emerges victorious.”

WATCH: