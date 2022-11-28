Bill 36 to drastically change BC healthcare

E-transfer (Canada):

A new piece of British Columbia healthcare legislation is causing great concern for some medical professionals, especially those who have acknowledged that the province’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccine mandates against unjabbed healthcare workers have exacerbated the province’s short-staffed and overwhelmed healthcare system.

The passing of Bill 36 this week triggered a huge upset amongst our patients and us alike. We will always uphold the principles of medical ethics, especially in the face of this setback. Invariably, we stand for medical privacy, informed consent, and bodily autonomy. pic.twitter.com/lqTPhkUP7Q — bc.healthcare.collaborative (@BCHCCollab) November 28, 2022

Bill 36, the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA), will officially replace the Health Professions Act and make sweeping changes that will soon affect over 100,000 of the province’s regulated healthcare workers and how their licenses to practice are managed and governed.

While, vaccine mandates still prevent thousands of vaccine-free medical professionals from helping save lives in certain healthcare settings such as hospitals, unvaccinated regulated professionals and those in private clinics narrowly escaped vaccine mandates earlier this year after the province’s Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, suddenly backpedalled from her threat to mandate their industry.

Dr. Monica Fofie, pleads with Dr. Bonnie Henry, to drop her mandates and let ALL healthcare workers care of British Columbians.

Watch full report ➡️ https://t.co/J6w6qwZyil pic.twitter.com/bgRPMdtNF6 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 21, 2022

While it isn’t certain what made the unelected health lord switch gears on professionals like chiropractors, Optometrists, and naturopaths, it is clear that the passing of Bill 36, makes implementation of such political health policies a lot easier to move ahead with.

In fact, it could mean that a public health officer wouldn’t have to mandate vaccines for any illness they see fit because the BC NDP government could make vaccinations of their choosing a requirement for medical professionals to be licensed to practice.

100 Mile House’s Dr. Gerald Lubbe, asks B.C.’s Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, to “please reconsider [her] decision” to continue on with COVID-19 mandates for healthcare workers. Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/22RnoTP2gI pic.twitter.com/2B0aCMw6VH — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 1, 2022

As reported by the Epoch Times, Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, who has seen emergency rooms close, and ambulance response times slow down due to short staffing instead of recommending un-vaccinated medical professionals get back to work, plans to condense the over 15 regulating licensing health colleges typically self-governed by medical professionals into just 6, governed by political forces like himself.

Adding to the medical madness is the missed opportunity the province’s new Premiere David Eby has taken by failing to immediately help BC’s crumbling health care system.

Eby and Dix recently announced, that the province will be recruiting foreign doctors and “tripling the number of seats” for them to partake in the program that gets one ready to practice in Canada, yet said nothing about a timeline for when British Columbians can expect care from healthy and qualified physicians already in the province but forbidden to work due to bodily autonomy denying vaccine mandates.

Premiere David Eby ( @Dave_Eby ), while you wait to bring in foreign doctors would you like my list of healthy, qualified, and able B.C. doctors who can start saving British Columbians lives today if you drop your province’s coercive vaccine mandates?https://t.co/JGPkqWmqxV pic.twitter.com/tWTnntLcRn — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 28, 2022

Click on the full video report to hear Corinne Mori, a former ER nurse no longer caring for patients due to mandates about why she and the nurses she’s in touch with are taking action and calling for the public to email their MLA to inform them that they oppose this law.

Mori also discusses the severity of punishment there will be for medical professionals still permitted to care, for now, should any of them break this new law.

