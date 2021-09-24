WATCH: Black Lives Matter activist ABUSES construction workers protesting in Melbourne

Melbourne protesters question why counter-terror police weren't deployed last year during the Black Lives Matter protests.

I asked an indigenous woman berating the crowd, who answered, "because this is Aboriginal land, alright c**nt".

However, an Aboriginal man in the crowd disagreed, saying, "the country itself is all of our land. It's not just one of us. It's all of us. It doesn't matter if you're black, white Asian. We're all Australians."

He says he didn't join BLM protests because it was "a bit of stupidity there". However, he's fighting for construction workers because they are "essential".

"Tradies lives are bloody essential to us. If not for them; we wouldn't have these buildings, the roads, we wouldn't even have our houses", he added.

Melbourne protests continue.