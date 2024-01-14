BlackRock FAILS to control Rebel News in Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Davos Mission 2024: Expose the Global Elites Get updates on our Davos Mission 2024 to Expose the Global Elites straight to your inbox! Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure

We're here in Davos, Switzerland, to cover the annual gathering of globalist billionaires at the World Economic Forum.

Today we were reporting outside of the BlackRock pavilion when, out of the blue, they sent some press flack to interrupt us and tell us to get off the sidewalk. Yeah, sorry — we don't do what BlackRock says.

BlackRock might be one the most powerful companies in the world, with more than $9 trillion in assets under their control. The company's CEO, Larry Fink, even sits on the WEF's board of directors. But unlike the bought-and-paid for media here in Davos, we're not going to take orders from one of Fink's stooges.

We tried to get some answers about what BlackRock was doing here last year, but they didn't want to talk to independent journalists.

The day I do what BlackRock tells me what to do is the day I vote for Justin Trudeau. It's never going to happen, not in a million years.

They use their money to bully the companies they invest in, pressuring them to bring in woke corporate policies like Environmental, Social and Governance scores (ESG). But people are catching on to this scam, with Fink saying he's backed away from using the term.

"I don't use the word ESG any more, because it's been entirely weaponised ... by the far left and weaponised by the far right," Fink said last year, Reuters reported last summer.

But, as that report notes: "the world's largest asset manager hasn't changed its stance on ESG issues."

BlackRock is undemocratic, they think they own everything and everyone. Well they don't own us.

The World Economic Forum's summit hasn't even officially begun, and they're already trying to interfere with our reporting. Rebel News won't bend the knee to BlackRock or anyone else.

We've got six journalists here in Davos all week, and we're going to put tough questions to any of the big names we can track down. To see all of our work, and to help us crowdfund our economy-class airfare from Canada to Switzerland, visit WEFreports.com.

Check that page often, we'll have a lot to report over the next week!