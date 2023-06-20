Bombshell tweets reveal alarming motives behind Voice push

A series of tweets dating back to 2018 have shed light on the vision of Thomas Mayo, a prominent 'Yes' campaigner and architect of the Voice referendum question, regarding the implementation of a Voice to Parliament.

Mayo, a signatory of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, expressed his desire for a treaty that would result in the return of land to First Nations people.

This vision for a Voice to Parliament stands in direct contrast to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's hope for a more 'modest' concession aimed at assisting the nation's most vulnerable.

Mayo's tweets listed various demands associated with the establishment of a Voice, including reparations, the return of land, and the abolishment of harmful colonial institutions.

Mayo also emphasised the importance of addressing the issues faced by Indigenous communities, stating the need to "get ALL our kids out of prisons & in to care," integrate Indigenous laws and lore, revive Indigenous languages, and restore fair wages.

Highlighting the significance of a guaranteed representative body, Mayo argued that it was necessary to "pursue the owed rent" and to dismantle systems that harm Indigenous people.

In a heated online exchange with Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, who has been critical of the Voice to Parliament, Mayo asserted that a constitutional Voice would provide Indigenous people with a platform to negotiate their obligations with the Commonwealth.

"A series of tweets dating back to 2018 that were published by Thomas Mayo, an architect of the Voice referendum question show his vision for life after a Voice to Parliament is introduced - including reparations for Indigenous people, 'rent'… pic.twitter.com/cOzZxfctcR — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) June 21, 2023

The 'Pay the Rent' movement, which seeks voluntary payments from homeowners to Aboriginal elders, was also mentioned in Mayo's tweets as a means of compensation beyond symbolic gestures made at rallies. Mayo underscored the power of the Voice, stating that politicians who ignored the advisory body's advice would face consequences.

Following the emergence of these tweets, a video surfaced in which Mayo discussed the potential for compensation for Indigenous people through the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

This discussion occurred two years prior to the Albanese government's announcement of a referendum on the First Nations Voice.

While Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney refrained from condemning Mayo's comments, stating that she was not responsible for others' statements, Prime Minister Albanese emphasised the upcoming referendum as a "unique opportunity" to improve the lives of First Nations people.

He questioned the downside and highlighted the potential positive impact, particularly for the most disadvantaged individuals in Australia.