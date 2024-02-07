Should Bonnie Henry be fired for BC's failed 'safer supply' program and lingering vax mandates? BC United weighs in

E-transfer (Canada):

In today's report, we hear from Kevin Falcon, leader of BC United, and Elanore Sturko, the Surrey South MLA who serves as the party's shadow critic on mental health, addictions and recovery. We discuss whether they believe Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry should remain the province's "top doctor," considering her support for ongoing vaccine mandates for health-care workers and a 'safer supply' drug policy that is causing more harm.

“She won’t be working for us.”



BC United leader Kevin Falcon on what his party would do about BC's authoritative “Top Doc" Bonnie Henry, who supports ongoing jab mandates for healthcare workers & a safer supply agenda, resulting in drugs diverting to kids https://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/OPhxPJ7AvS — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 7, 2024

While the BC Conservatives have made their stance on Henry clear — bringing forward a petition calling on the governing New Democrats to fire her from her position — less was known on where opposition leader Kevin Falcon and BC United stand.

Click on the video report above to watch me pose the important question in Surrey, B.C., to Falcon and MLA Elanore Sturko during one of the party's ongoing “Ask Kevin anything” town hall-style events.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says continuing to give out heroin as part of taxpayer-funded 'safer supply' programs is "an important part of the spectrum of medical care" for vulnerable people in British Columbia.https://t.co/ibhmxbVToV pic.twitter.com/kyVBkxw7Vl — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 6, 2024

This year is election year for British Columbia, and I'll be sure to have my boots on the ground throughout the campaign, bringing you reports you can trust about those vying to hold or gain leadership positions.