WATCH: Boris Johnson talks Canadian conservatism, Trump and critiques his successor

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson was a featured speaker at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference hosted in Ottawa on Wednesday. In a lengthy discussion, Johnson touched on a number of topics including the state of conservatism in Canada, what might be next for the United States and Donald Trump, and critiquing his successor, Rishi Sunak.

Sitting on stage alongside former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott and moderator John O'Sullivan, a former speech writer to Margaret Thatcher and a current British political commentator, Johnson's appearance kicked off the conservative networking event.

“It’s fantastic to be here in Canada with this incredible sense that the Conservative Party is not only resurgent but poised for victory,” Johnson told the crowd, the National Post reported. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if this dynamism of Canadian conservatives could somehow communicate itself to to the U.K.”

On Trump, Johnson warned the former president that if he wished to "make America great again," that a new Republican presidency couldn't begin by "conceding victory" in Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It would be a disaster for the West and it would be a disaster for America,” Johnson added, per The Independent.

Reviewing current Conservative British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's performance, Johnson described his policies as “absolutely nuts.”

“I see my beloved party... we’re banning cigars. And what is the point? The party of Winston Churchill wants a ban. I mean, donnez-moi un break as they say in Quebec. It’s just mad,” Johnson said, as reported by Huffington Post.

