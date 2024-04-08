Brazil opens criminal investigation into Elon Musk over free speech on X

Brazilian judge and president of the country's Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, has ordered a criminal investigation into Elon Musk in connection with the spread of apparent "disinformation" on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The investigation is part of an ongoing probe into the dissemination of fake news and disinformation in Brazil.

Justice de Moraes specifically named Musk in the investigation for obstruction of justice, according to the Associated Press. In his order, the judge wrote, "The flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian justice, incitement of crime, the public threat of disobedience of court orders and future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil."

The judge's action against Musk came after Musk publicly protested against orders from de Moraes' court on Saturday. Musk accused the judge of betraying Brazil and making illegal requests of X to take down posts and block accounts.

In a post on X, Musk stated, "Coming shortly, X will publish everything demanded by @Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law. This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached."

Musk's refusal to comply with the court's requests could result in hefty fines against him and his social media platform. The X owner warned that he might have to close operations in Brazil if the situation escalates. He urged X users to download a VPN to continue using the platform if it is outlawed in the country, even promoting a video showing how to download a VPN on a smartphone.

Right-wing critics in Brazil have accused de Moraes of abusing his position to crack down on political opponents under the guise of policing fake news and disinformation, according to the AP. Allies and supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have been caught up in an investigation into so-called "digital militias" suspected of spreading disinformation and threats against judges.

Musk's resistance has also drawn criticism from other parts of Brazil's government. On Sunday, Brazil Attorney General Jorge Messias called for increased regulation of social media companies in the country, stating, "It is urgent to regulate social networks. We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities."