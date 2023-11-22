BREAKING: Car explosion rocks Canadian border crossing
A powerful explosion shakes the Niagara Region border crossing following reports of a vehicle detonation.
An apparent detonation originating from a vehicle has shut down a U.S.-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls heading into Buffalo.
Moments before detonation, the car in question sped down Niagara Street into inspection booths at the crossing. According to footage from the scene, the border entry point suffered extensive damage.
WATCH: After the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/h2aJ7plPZo— Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 22, 2023
In a video posted to X by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), an officer stressed "major issues" at the point of entry. "Right now, we currently have the Rainbow Bridge closed in both directions in Niagara Falls," he said, adding that other border crossings have since closed.
US/CANADA border closures in Niagara/Fort Erie. Stay tuned for updates ^ks pic.twitter.com/LKUm3DlmwD— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 22, 2023
No other information has been made available regarding the incident.
Apparently, an EXPLOSION appears to have occurred near the Rainbow Bridge area in the vicinity of Niagara Falls.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 22, 2023
Currently, there is no information available regarding the incident.
pic.twitter.com/vClIxWgNU3
Rebel News' producer Efrain Monsanto is on-site, reporting that a substantial police presence has been deployed to the area.
ON SCENE: Niagara's entry point to the US has closed down due to a car explosion in the American side.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 22, 2023
You can see heavy police presence surrounding.
I'm here and will continue to bring updates for @rebelnewsonline. pic.twitter.com/I7qcvWInnX
The Canadian side of Niagara's border is closed with a visible police checkpoint in place.
Here is the view from the Canadian side of Niagara's closed border after a suspected terrorist car explosion.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 22, 2023
You can see a police check point.@RebelNewsonline for live updates on the ground. pic.twitter.com/2KfIzORn8F
The suspicious activity comes on the heels of a recent United Kingdom warning less than two weeks ago predicting a potential terror attack in Canada — a threat that Ottawa seems to dismiss.
U.K. says terror attack in Canada 'very likely' but Ottawa considers threat level 'medium' https://t.co/1RAVp60daJ pic.twitter.com/eREAS22N0w— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 11, 2023
Canada's National Terrorism Threat level currently sits at a "medium," meaning that a "violent act of terrorism could occur." It has been at this level since October 2014.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.