BREAKING: Car explosion rocks Canadian border crossing

An apparent detonation originating from a vehicle has shut down a U.S.-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls heading into Buffalo.

Moments before detonation, the car in question sped down Niagara Street into inspection booths at the crossing. According to footage from the scene, the border entry point suffered extensive damage.

WATCH: After the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/h2aJ7plPZo — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 22, 2023

In a video posted to X by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), an officer stressed "major issues" at the point of entry. "Right now, we currently have the Rainbow Bridge closed in both directions in Niagara Falls," he said, adding that other border crossings have since closed.

US/CANADA border closures in Niagara/Fort Erie. Stay tuned for updates ^ks pic.twitter.com/LKUm3DlmwD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 22, 2023

No other information has been made available regarding the incident.