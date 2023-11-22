BREAKING: Car explosion rocks Canadian border crossing

A powerful explosion shakes the Niagara Region border crossing following reports of a vehicle detonation.

  • By Alex Dhaliwal
  • November 22, 2023
  • News
BREAKING: Car explosion rocks Canadian border crossing
X / ProfanityNewz and X / 02mala
An apparent detonation originating from a vehicle has shut down a U.S.-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls heading into Buffalo.

Moments before detonation, the car in question sped down Niagara Street into inspection booths at the crossing.  According to footage from the scene, the border entry point suffered extensive damage.

In a video posted to X by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), an officer stressed "major issues" at the point of entry. "Right now, we currently have the Rainbow Bridge closed in both directions in Niagara Falls," he said, adding that other border crossings have since closed.

No other information has been made available regarding the incident.

Rebel News' producer Efrain Monsanto is on-site, reporting that a substantial police presence has been deployed to the area.

The Canadian side of Niagara's border is closed with a visible police checkpoint in place.

The suspicious activity comes on the heels of a recent United Kingdom warning less than two weeks ago predicting a potential terror attack in Canada — a threat that Ottawa seems to dismiss. 

Canada's National Terrorism Threat level currently sits at a "medium," meaning that a "violent act of terrorism could occur." It has been at this level since October 2014.

This is a developing story.

 

