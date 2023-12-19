Breaking down Canada's SHOCKING immigration numbers

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

It's no secret Canadians are struggling with a housing crisis amid record high immigration numbers. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government seems to have no plan to slow things down, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks about housing issues but rarely immigration reform.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down some shocking numbers released by the Bank of Canada showing the explosion in immigration and the cause and effect behind it.

With data suggesting the housing crisis is unlikely to relent any time soon, and Canada's major political parties unwilling to address the issue, Ezra said: